Metropolitan Bank price-target, estimates cut by KBW on volatile crypto market

Metropolitan Bank (MCB -2.4% ) price target cut to $55 from $66 and 2018 EPS estimate trimmed by 15% by KBW analyst Collyn Gilbert, Bloomberg reports.

Notes Q2 EPS slid 6.5% from Q1 as fee income fell by half, almost completely from lower crypto transaction income.

Gilbert sees lower activity likely to persist after two very strong quarters were driven by excess digital currency transactions.

Cuts 2019 EPS estimate by 20%.

