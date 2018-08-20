NextSource Materials completes non-brokered private placement

NextSource Materials (OTCQB:NSRCF) announced completion of a non-brokered private placement offering of ~21M units at a price of CAD$0.07 per Unit for gross proceeds of ~CAD$1.47M.

Each Unit consists of one common share and one-half common share purchase warrant, with each Warrant entitling the holder to acquire one additional common share of the Company at a price of CAD$0.10 per share for a period of 24 months.

The net proceeds of the offering will be used to complete advanced testing requirements on a bulk sample of NextSource's SuperFlake® graphite concentrate for battery anode and expanded graphite foil applications.