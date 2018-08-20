Earnings News | Tech | On the Move

Digital Ally -3.8% amid wider losses

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) is off 3.8% after posting Q2 earnings where gross profit jumped but net loss widened on valuation of debentures.

Revenues ticked up 2%, and gross profit rose 38% on lower cost of revenues.

SG&A costs also fell by 17%, trimming operating losses to $1.44M. But valuation of secured convertible debentures had a negative impact of $843,000.

The company continues to fight patent battles on multiple fronts. "Our law enforcement revenues declined over the prior period due to price-cutting, willful infringement of our patents and other actions by our competitors and adverse marketplace effects related to the patent litigation," it says, pointing to a rival body camera that disrupted the market and pressured its revenues.

Litigation has resumed in its patent case against Axon, it says, and following a Markman Order in Digital Ally's favor, fact discovery will close Sept. 17 and final pretrial conference has been set for Jan. 16, 2019.

