Aviat Networks introduces online selling with new Aviat Store

Aviat Networks (AVNW) announces availability of Aviat Store, a self-service online marketplace for Aviat's newly introduced WTM 4000 all-outdoor product family along with associated antennas, accessories, and software.

Aviat Store is accessible from Aviat Cloud (www.aviatcloud.com).

Aviat Store is designed to capture new share in the all-outdoor radio segment, which represents as much as 20% of the current global microwave radio market, and which is virtually all incremental business for Aviat. Aviat Store is available now for USA customers and will be available in other regions in the coming quarters.