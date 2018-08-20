Trump complains about Powell at Hamptons fundraiser: Bloomberg

President Trump tells donors at a Hamptons fundraiser over the weekend that he had expected Federal Reserve Chairman to be a "cheap money" guy, Bloomberg reports, citing three people who attended the event.

But since Trump took office, the Fed has hiked interest rates three times last year and twice more this year.

U.S. Dollar Index is down 19 basis points to 95.94, its weakest point of the day so far.

The Fed's widely expected to boost rates again at its September meeting.

Powell will talk about monetary policy at Jackson Hole,WY, on Friday.

