German growth may slow slightly in third quarter, says Bundesbank

Private consumption driving the expansion and industry contributing little, Germany's economy could slow a little in the 3Q18, following 0.5% growth in 2Q18 and 0.4% in 1Q18.

The Bundesbank said that while short-term manufacturing expectations had stabilized at elevated levels and order books were healthy, industry's contribution to growth was likely to be modest, due in part to carmakers' difficulty in adjusting to new emission measurement standards.

In reference to global manufacturing sentiment, it said trade disputes were unlikely to have been a decisive negative factor, but an escalation could significantly impact the global recovery.

It also predicted that the German government budget surplus would rise further in 2018 and its debt could fall close to the European Commission's benchmark of 60% of GDP by end of the year.

