Sony wins patent round against Fujifilm

Sony (SNE -0.3% ) is the victor in an early patent battle against Fujifilm (FUJIY +0.4% ) at the International Trade Commission, prevailing on an infringement claim on two Sony patents with no violation on a third patent.

The issue concerns a years-long global fight between the two over controlling the market for Linear Tape-Open mass data storage, a standard used by major data holders including banks and governments.

Each company wants to block the other's products from the U.S. market.

Source: Bloomberg