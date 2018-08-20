Sony wins patent round against Fujifilm

Sony (SNE -0.3%) is the victor in an early patent battle against Fujifilm (FUJIY +0.4%) at the International Trade Commission, prevailing on an infringement claim on two Sony patents with no violation on a third patent.
The issue concerns a years-long global fight between the two over controlling the market for Linear Tape-Open mass data storage, a standard used by major data holders including banks and governments.
Each company wants to block the other's products from the U.S. market.
Source: Bloomberg
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox