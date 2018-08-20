Central Federal announces 1-for-5.5 reverse stock split

Central Federal (NASDAQ:CFBK) announced a reverse stock split at a ratio of 1-for-5.5, thereby reducing the number of outstanding common shares from ~23.39M to ~4.25M shares and authorized from 50M to 9.09M.

The common stock is expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq on a split-adjusted basis at market open on Tuesday, August 21, 2018.

The Company will pay cash to any stockholder entitled to a fraction of a (post-split) share as a result of the reverse stock split equal to such fraction multiplied by $13.92.

Press Release