Copper retakes $6K/ton as LME orders surge

Copper rebounds back above $6K/metric ton after data showed orders to withdraw metal from London Metal Exchange warehouses rose by the most in three years.

Copper canceled warrants jumped 47% to 36,050 tons, the biggest percentage increase since 2015, LME data showed.

The biggest driver for the market remains sentiment around China’s economy and the outcome of the U.S. trade war, and China's plans to send a delegation to the U.S. later this month has renewed hopes of a revival of trade negotiations.

Investors "could be thinking it’s a good sign and the risk of a full-blown trade war will be averted,” says Capital Economics commodities economist Simona Gambarini, adding that last week's downward price correction in metals was overdone.

Among relevant tickers: FCX +0.6% , BHP +0.9% , VALE +0.4% , RIO flat.

ETFs: OTCPK:JJCTF, CPER, CUPM, COPX