TJX Companies earnings preview

TJX Companies (TJX +0.9% ) is due out with earnings tomorrow.

Analysts expect the the retailer to post revenue of $8.99B and EPS of $1.05 vs. the company's guidance range of $1.02 to $1.04.

Comparable sales are expected to be 2.1% for the quarter, on consistent gains across segments.

Full-year guidance from TJX is currently set at $37.7-39.9B for sales and $4.75-4.83, for EPS with both marks ahead of consensus.

Shares of TJX are up 16% since the company reported Q1 numbers.