Black Box +7.9% as net losses narrow

Black Box (NASDAQ:BBOX) is up 7.9% after its Q1 results where it narrowed net losses on a Y/Y and sequential basis and saw improving margins in North America.

Revenues declined 0.4% Y/Y (down 1.6% sequentially), but loss before taxes declined to $7.5M (from a year-ago loss of $14.2M), and net loss narrowed to $7.3M from $9.7M a year ago (and a loss of $51M last quarter).

Gross profit margin grew 80 basis points Y/Y to 28.2%. Margins improved in North America both in the commercial and federal businesses, while International Services margins declined.

It's getting ready to close on the $75M sale of its federal IT services business by Aug. 31.

Cash flow used in operations was $2.3M, down from cash flow use of $16.3M in the prior year.

Press release