Betting gold prices will fall is at record high; analyst says potential tipping point

Speculators are net short on gold futures for the first time since December 2001, when gold was priced at $275/oz., according to Bleakley Financial chief investment officer Peter Boockvar, adding "it's tough to find a more contrarian indicator" for the yellow metal.

The level of gross contracts held by shorts has jumped to a record 215K and has resided at all-time highs for several weeks, an extreme level of positioning that "should be the signal we're close to bottoming out in gold in days or weeks," Boockvar says.

Boockvar notes the positioning comes ahead of the Fed's Jackson Hole symposium Friday, and the shorts in gold have grown as dollar long positions and shorts in Treasurys also have grown to record levels.

"It ties into dollar action. It ties into perceptions about growth," he says. "There are so many different messages you can blame for the inevitable reversal in these positions. If gold reverses, it will mean that the dollar is topped out."

