Aileron tries to right the ship; up 21%

Thinly traded nano cap Aileron Therapeutics (ALRN +20.5% ) is up on a 4x surge in volume, albeit on turnover of only 203K shares. The stock has been mired in a two-month downtrend during which it had surrendered 2/3 of its value before today's action.

A few weeks ago, it filed a prospectus for a $150M mixed shelf offering. At the end of June, it had $35.8M in quick assets while operations consumed $14.4M in H1.

Lead candidate is ALRN-6924, in Phase 1 development for certain blood cancers and Phase 1/2 for solid tumors or lymphomas.