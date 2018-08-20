Craig Hallum cuts view on Lannett after Jerome Stevens exit

In scant solace to Lannett Company (LCI -58.7% ) investors, Craig Hallum downgrades the stock to Neutral from Buy with a $7 (26% upside) price target on the announcement that Jerome Stevens will not renew its distribution deal for three products. Shares cratered on the news.

Lannett does not break out specific sales by product in its financials, but the three relevant categories, migraine, cardiovascular and thyroid deficiency, represented over 52% of the company's sales of $513.7M over the past three quarters.

