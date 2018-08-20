Total struggling to unload Iran gas project - WSJ

Iran confirms that Total (NYSE:TOT) has walked away from the $5B South Pars natural gas project, with a source telling the WSJ the company has concluded it won't receive a U.S. exemption from sanctions.

Total has a 50.1% stake in the project and China National Petroleum a 30% stake (an Iranian firm owns the remainder). CNPC likely feels it's in deep enough, and isn't expected to buy out Total. Iran stepping in to buy the stake seems a non-starter as that would limit access to capital and technology for the development.