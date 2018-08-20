Moody's extends review of Italy's rating, waiting for greater clarity on fiscal path

Moody's, the credit ratings company, is extending its review of Italy's Baa2 rating beyond the typical three-month timeframe so it can get "better visibility on the country's policy direction."

Moody's placed the rating on review for downgrade on May 25, 2018 and is now likely to conclude it by the end of October, Moody's said. Baa2 is the second-lowest investment grade rating.

Italy must submit an update to its annual Economic and Financial Document--which includes the government's forecasts and policy plans for the next three years--to Italy's parliament by Sept. 27. It's also required to give outlines of its draft budget for 2019 to the European Commission by Oct. 15.

ETFs: EWI, HEWI, DBIT, FLIY

