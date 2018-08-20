Fitbit launches Charge 3 tracker; shares +4%

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) is up 4% on a day where it launched a new fitness tracker with up to a week of battery life.

The Charge 3 boasts swimproof design and a touchscreen and uses aluminum casing and Corning Gorilla Glass, and features more than 15 goal-based exercise modes.

It also has a range of accessory bands in different styles.

The Charge 3 is on online presale for $149.95 in two colors, with accessories ranging from $29.95-$49.95. It hits stores in the Americas and EMEA beginning in October.