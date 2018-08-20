Petrobras says fire controlled at biggest refinery, fuel supplies unaffected

Petrobras (PBR -2.1% ) says a "serious" fire has been controlled but forced it to halt production at its largest refinery, although it should not disrupt fuel supplies.

The company does not provide a forecast for restarting operations at the Replan refinery, but the regional leader for oil workers says normalization should take more than a week.

PBR's refining and natural gas director says fuel supplies from the refinery are guaranteed for at least two weeks "because we can calibrate inventories and other refineries."

Replan accounts for ~20% of PBR's refining capacity, processing 434K boe/day.