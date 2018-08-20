EA sets open beta dates for 'Battlefield V'

Electronic Arts (EA -0.2% ) has set the open beta for the latest entry in its key game franchise Battlefield.

The open beta for Battlefield V begins Sept. 4 for early-access players and Sept. 6 for all players on Origin for PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

The game is boasting new real-time ray tracing graphic technology in partnership with Nvidia (NVDA +2.9% ).

Its worldwide availability is set for Oct. 19; pre-orders of the deluxe edition will offer access three days earlier, on Oct. 16, and Origin Access Premier members on PC will get access to the full game Oct. 11.

Since the first game in the series was released in 2002, tens of millions of players have played the franchise's entries.