FINRA fines Interactive Brokers $5.5M for violating SEC regulation

FINRA announced today that it has fined Interactive Brokers LLC (NASDAQ:IBKR) +1.4% $5.5M for Regulation SHO violations and supervisory failures spanning a period of at least three years.

FINRA found that from July 2012 through June 2015, Interactive’s supervisory system, including its written supervisory procedures, was not reasonably designed to achieve compliance with the requirements of Regulation SHO. and the company repeatedly ignored “red flags,” including internal audit findings, multiple internal warnings from its clearing and compliance personnel, its own annual risk assessments, and FINRA exam findings, indicating that its Regulation SHO supervisory sys

tems and procedures were unreasonable.

The company did not implement remedial measures until mid-2015. As a result, Interactive did not timely close-out more than 2,300 fails-to-deliver, and accepted and executed short orders in those securities without first borrowing the security approximately 28,000 times. Interactive also permitted the execution or display of more than 4,700 short sale orders in covered securities at a price less than or equal to the current national best bid.

In settling this matter, Interactive neither admitted nor denied the charges, but consented to the entry of FINRA’s findings.

