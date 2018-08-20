Bank of America's Merrill Lynch to pay $8.9M in SEC settlement

Bank of America's (BAC +0.1% ) Merrill Lynch will pay about $8.9M to settle charges that it failed to disclose a conflict of interest relating to the way it decided on whether to continue to offer clients products managed by an outside third-party advisory firm, the U.S. Security and Exchange Commission reports.

“By failing to disclose its own business interests in deciding whether certain products should remain available to investment advisory clients, Merrill Lynch deprived its clients of unbiased financial advice,” said Marc P. Berger, director of the SEC’s New York regional office.

Without admitting or denying the SEC charges, Merrill agreed to pay $4M in disgorgement, almost $807,00 in prejudgment interest, and a more than $4M penalty.

