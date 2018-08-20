Reuters: China using Iranian operated oil tankers for imports amid sanctions

Seeking an end run around U.S. sanctions, China are starting to use oil tankers from Iran for most purchases of that country’s crude, Reuters reports, throwing Iran a lifeline while European companies such as Total try to walk away due to fear of U.S. reprisals.

To safeguard their supplies, refiner Sinopec (SNP +0.7% ) and state-owned oil trader Zhuhai Zhenrong have activated a clause in their respective long-term supply agreements with the National Iranian Oil Corp. enabling them to use vessels operated by the Iranian group for nearly all of their imports in a bid to keep supply flowing, according to the report.

The price for oil under the long-term deals reportedly has been changed to a delivered ex-ship basis from the previous free-on-board terms, meaning Iran would cover all costs and risks of delivering the crude as well as handling the insurance.

In July, all 17 tankers chartered to carry oil from Iran to China were operated by NITC, carrying 23.8M barrels of crude oil and condensate destined for China, or 767K bbl/day.