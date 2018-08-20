Wolfe Research sees 'challenging' climate for SpartanNash

Wolfe Research checks in on SpartanNash (SPTN +1.4% ) following the company's in-line earnings report and below-consensus guidance update tied to timing factors and a product recall.

Wolfe on SpartanNash: "The operating climate remains challenging with rising costs and continued competition. While the timing factors should work themselves out and momentum in the Caito business should return over the coming quarters, in the short-run, these headwinds are overwhelming the success the company is seeing in the business, particularly in the legacy distribution platform which grew strongly in the quarter."

The firm keeps a Peer Perform rating on the stock due to the headwinds.

Shares of SPTN are down 16% from a week ago.