Flir Systems upgraded at Blair on drone, AV growth opportunities

Flir Systems (FLIR +2.2% ) is higher after William Blair upgrades shares to Outperform from Market Perform, expecting sales will be positively affected by a strong economy and enhanced product capability.

Flir's enhanced automation and software capabilities are rendering its sensors more powerful and driving adoption, and the company's thermal sensors will be common in autonomous vehicles over the longer term, which could be a major source of long-term upside, says Blair's Louis di Palma.

Flir's Nano drones have a significant opportunity to come into widespread use in the next five years, as the Department Of Defense is increasing its spending on drones by ~30%/year, di Palma says.