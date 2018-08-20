With FirstNet live, chair and vice chair resign

The chair and vice chair at first-responder network FirstNet have sent formal resignations to Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross.

Sue Swenson, chair of the board since 2014, and Vice Chair Jeffrey Johnson are stepping down, the NTIA says.

"Having accomplished what Chief Johnson and I set out to do back in 2012 with the deployment of the Nationwide Public Safety Broadband Network across all 56 states and territories with AT&T (T +0.5% ), it seems like the right time to transition," Swenson says.

With the resignations, the board has seven seats to fill and its next quarterly meeting is in December.

The board chair is selected by the Secretary of Commerce, while that chair selects the board's vice chair.

