Tahoe Resources cuts another 200 workers at Escobal mine in Guatemala

Tahoe Resources (TAHO +1.1% ) says it has laid off another 200 workers at its Escobal silver mine in Guatemala, citing the ongoing delay in a decision by the country's Constitutional Court to reinstate the company's mining license and the lack of transparency into the status of the legal process.

Tahoe reiterates its belief that legal precedent in Guatemala supports the reinstatement of the Escobal mining license and the resumption of operations.

The company says Minera San Rafael employed 1,030 people prior to the license suspension.

