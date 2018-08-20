Atlanta Fed's Bostic still sees one more rate hike this year: Reuters

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic says he still expects one more interest rate increase this year, Reuters reports. Many economists expect two more rate hikes this year.

Earlier this year, Bostic, who votes on the Fed's policy-setting committee, said he was open to a fourth hike if the economy outperformed. The risks of a trade war and the collapse in the Turkish lira temper the upside potential from tax reform and the government spending package.

“I came in the year with three moves and I am still in that space," he said.

The U.S. economy is strong enough to gradually remove the stimulus measures the Fed implemented after the financial crisis," he said.

Still, it looks like "few companies" have put the dollars they saved from the Trump administration's tax cut into actions that could increase productivity, the Financial Times reports.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield is down 3.8 basis points to 2.822% in late afternoon trading ET. (TLT +0.7% ), (TBT -1.3% ).

