Exelixis continues selloff, down 7%

Exelixis (EXEL -7.2% ) is down again, this time on more than 70% higher volume. Shares have retreated almost 25% since touching $23.19 on August 2, the first trading day after reporting Q2 results after the close on August 1.

Shares reversed the next day and have been going south since.

Management has hardly been behaving like the down move is a buying opportunity. CEO Michael Morrissey recently unloaded 400K shares. CMO Gisela Schwab and SVP P.J. Haley have sold shares as well.

Previously: Exelixis beats by $0.12, beats on revenue (Aug. 1)