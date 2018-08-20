Diamondback Energy upped to Buy at Williams following recent selloff

Diamondback Energy (FANG +0.7% ) is upgraded to Buy from Hold with a $176 price target at Williams Capital following the selloff on below consensus Q2 earnings and the Energen acquisition, and considering FANG's attractive pro forma valuation, free cash flow generation and numerous value enhancing options.

FANG expects to deliver significant capital efficiencies and synergies through the acquisitions of EGN and Ajax, and the firm says the company should be able to further differentiate itself with its peer-leading production and reserve growth.

While shares may continue to underperform near-term while digesting the large EGN acquisition, Williams thinks this is a good time for investors to begin buying or adding further, especially ahead of the improving Midland-Cushing oil differentials.