Tesla suppliers gauge financial risk

Tesla (TSLA +0.6% ) suppliers are concerned about exposure to the EV automaker after payments terms were stretched out in some cases and requests for cash back made in others.

The Wall Street Journal reports that a recent survey sent privately by the Original Equipment Suppliers Association indicated that 18 of 22 exec-level respondents believe that Tesla is now a financial risk to their companies.

Upper management with Tesla has maintained that the company's relationship with suppliers is strong. In addition, sources told the WSJ that Tesla has improved its on-time payments to production-related suppliers to ~95% from 90% last year.

The WSJ says it has seen documents indicating that Tesla had a cash balance of $1.69B on August 12.