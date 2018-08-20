Sempra Energy upgraded at Wells Fargo as overhangs now in the past

Sempra Energy (SRE +0.1% ) is upgraded to Outperform from Market Perform with a $128 price target, ticked up from $125, at Wells Fargo, which says overhangs such as 2020 guidance, the Mexican election and SRE’s equity offering are now in the rear-view mirror with several potentially positive catalysts ahead.

Wells analyst Sarah Akers sees "a clear path to outperformance should management execute on the base plan and remain disciplined in pursuing upside opportunities,” adding that SRE's 2020 guidance likely is on the conservative side and the company should have no problem either meeting or exceeding expectations.

Akers estimates SRE will complete its divestment of its renewables portfolio and certain midstream assets by mid-2019 and will use the ~$2.2B in proceeds to pay down debt and improve its balance sheet.