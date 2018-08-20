Morgan Stanley Energy Partners invests in Catalyst Energy Services

Investment funds managed by Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Energy Partners makes majority equity investment in Midland, TX-based Catalyst Energy Services to support Catalyst's growth in pressure pumping and other complementary services.

The investment provides Catalyst with capital and resources to significantly expand its equipment fleet and service offering. It expects to introduce new pressure pumping and pump down equipment into the Permian Basin in Q3.

Morgan Stanley +0.04% in after-hours trading.

