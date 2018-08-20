Schulman shares rise on possible lawsuit resolution

Shares of A. Schulman (SHLM +0.9% ) climbed into the close after both sides in a lawsuit over the company’s $800M acquisition plan for closely held Citadel Plastics Holdings reportedly told a Delaware judge they are suspending the case.

SHLM filed suit in 2016 seeking unspecified damages from former Citadel owners including Huntsman Gay Capital Partners and several former executives over issues related to its 2015 acquisition of Citadel, including questions about material quality that led to financial problems at SHLM.

SHLM itself is in the process of being acquired by LyondellBasell Industries.

Source: Bloomberg First Word