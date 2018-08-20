Cumulus Media logs revenue beat on emergence from Chapter 11

Fresh out of a Chapter 11 reorganization, Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) has posted Q2 earnings where revenues and EBITDA declined slightly Y/Y.

Net income of $706.1M included an after-tax gain of $671M associated with its emergence from bankruptcy (in a plan that became effective June 4).

Key operating performance measures and financial results weren't materially affected by the reorganization, Cumulus says.

“In the second quarter, we emerged from Chapter 11 with new and supportive ownership, a billion dollars less debt and results that demonstrate our operational and financial momentum, despite industry challenges and the distractions posed by our Chapter 11 proceedings," says CEO Mary Berner.

EBITDA that declined 1.5% Y/Y actually grew 5.5% when normalizing results for $4.8M in write-offs "related to United States Traffic Network’s well-publicized financial problems," she notes.

Conference call to come at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Press release