Trump `not thrilled' with Fed chairman Powell raising rates: Reuters

President Trump tells Reuters Monday that he's "not thrilled" with Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell for raising interest rates and said he believed the U.S. central bank should be more accommodating.

He also accused China and Europe of manipulating their currencies.

Trump replaced Janet Yellen last year with Powell as his own nominee to head the Fed.

The U.S. dollar index fell 0.33% to 95.82; the euro rose 0.4% against the dollar to 0.87 to the dollar; and the Chinese yuan rose 0.28% against the dollar to almost 6.86 to the dollar.

One of Trump's priorities is reducing the U.S. trade deficit; rising interest rates often push up the dollar and make it more expensive for other countries to buy U.S. goods.

“We’re negotiating very powerfully and strongly with other nations. We’re going to win. But during this period of time I should be given some help by the Fed. The other countries are accommodated,” Trump told Reuters.

