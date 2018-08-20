Fabrinet +6.9% after Q4 beat, strong guidance

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) has gained 6.9% after hours following fiscal Q4 earnings that topped expectations and contained solid profit guidance for the current quarter.

Net income dipped by about 6.4% on revenues that declined 6.8%.

But revenue was up sequentially on modest growth in optical communications products and "strong growth" in non-optical products, notes CEO Seamus Grady.

“On a personal note, at my request, our board of directors has initiated a CFO succession plan," says Chief Financial Officer Toh-Seng Ng. "We have retained an executive search firm to assist in identifying and evaluating candidates, and there is no set timeline for this process.”

For Q1, it's guiding to revenues of $347M-$355M (vs. consensus for $348.2M) and EPS of $0.80-$0.83 (above expectations for $0.79).

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

Press release