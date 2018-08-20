Plains All American says Chiang to succeed retiring Armstrong as CEO Oct. 1

Plains All American (NYSE:PAA) and Plains GP Holdings (NYSE:PAGP) set Oct. 1 as the effective date of management succession, as Greg Armstrong fulfills his previously announced intention to retire as CEO.

Willie Chiang, PAA's current Executive VP and COO has been formally approved by the board as new CEO; he joined PAA in 2015 and was appointed to the board in February 2017 and became COO in November.

Plains also announces several other company promotions, including Chris Herbold as Senior VP and Chief Accounting Officer.