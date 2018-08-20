FVCBankcorp proposes offering up to $35M of new shares

FVCBankcorp (OTCQX:FVCB) files for a proposed public offering of common stock for up to $35M.

The number of shares and the price range for the proposed offering haven't been determined yet.

FVCB's current market cap is about $192M. At Monday's closing stock price of $18.95, $35M of stock would amount to about 1.85M shares.

Proceeds will be used to pay about $18.3M cash portion of its acquisition of Colombo Bank and to cover other expenses related to the merger.

