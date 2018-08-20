Shares edge higher on U.S.-China trade optimism

Stocks continued to grind higher, with the S&P 500 rising for a third straight session to within 0.6% below its Jan. 26 record high and the Dow hitting its best level since early February.

Optimism ahead of resumed trade talks between the U.S. and China, set to kick off on Wednesday, helped fuel today's move on the heels of gains in most of the world's equity markets.

Pres. Trump reiterated that he was "not thrilled" with Fed Chair Powell for raising rates and accused China and the European Union of being currency manipulators, sending stocks slightly below their session highs near the close.

Eight of the 11 S&P industry groups finished in the green, led by energy (+0.7%), materials (+0.7%), consumer discretionary (+0.6%) and industrials (+0.6%), but weakness in the tech sector (-0.2%) kept broader gains in check.

U.S. Treasury prices rose, pushing yields lower across the curve, with the benchmark 10-year yield shedding 5 bps to 2.82%, its lowest yield since May.

September WTI crude oil rose 0.8% to settle at $66.43/bbl following last week's 2.5% decline.



Investors also kept an eye on the Turkish lira, which fell 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.