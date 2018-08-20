Sito Mobile -3.5% as Q2 revenue declines and misses

Sito Mobile (NASDAQ:SITO) is off 3.5% after hours in very light trading after Q2 earnings missed expectations.

The company had warned on revenues in June, trimming expectations to $8M-$9M vs. Q1's $11.1M. Q2 revenues did come in down 22% to $8.43M.

Operating loss grew to $6.1M from a year-ago loss of $2.8M, mainly due to higher expenses from its stock incentive plan, expanding the sales force and customer management team, and increased marketing.

Net loss widened and EBITDA swung to a loss, of $3.6M (vs. a year-ago gain of $1M).

Cash used in operations was $6.1M, inclusive of annual year-end bonuses.

Cash and equivalents came to $6.6M, up from $3.6M as of Dec. 31.

Press release