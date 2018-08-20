CBS to face revived lawsuit over pre-1972 recordings

CBS will have to face a revived lawsuit charging it with copyright infringement for playing certain pre-1972 recordings, a federal appeals court has ruled.

The court said that a suit over digitally remastered songs recorded by Al Green, the Everly Brothers, Jackie Wilson and others was dismissed too quickly by a lower court judge who decided federal copyright law preempted California state law.

Plaintiffs own the original analog recordings, and the case concerns digitally remastered recording (meant to copy the original).

Pre-1972 recordings aren't covered by federal copyright law, and plaintiffs have found success resorting to state laws.