PepsiCo loses initial fizz, may have paid too much in Sodastream deal

PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) started strong today following news of its $3.2B deal for Sodastream (NASDAQ:SODA) but finished nearly flat, as investors apparently decided the company was "paying too much for a fizzy water brand that's fighting for market share against several other major brands," says Avi Salzman at Barron's.

SODA shares have more than doubled this year but has gone through booms and busts over the past decade, Salzman says, noting that Q2 sales in the Americas totaled just $38M, a particularly disappointing result given that sales of sparking waters in the U.S. doubled during 2015-17 to $8.5B.

SODA may appeal to some people on environmental grounds because of its reusable canisters, but Salzman says the company is going "against the trend of new innovations making our lives more efficient," noting that unlike brewing coffee in a Keurig machine - which reduces the amount of time to produce the coffee - making your own seltzer takes longer than just popping open a can, and PEP's outgoing CEO Indra Nooyi once said so herself.