Deere says July combine sales rose 'slightly more' than industry growth

Deere’s (NYSE:DE) July rolling three-month retail sales of combines in U.S. and Canada agriculture rose “slightly more” overall than the industry’s 23% growth, the company says in an investor presentation.

DE says sales of 2WD tractors (40 PTO hp) were in-line with the industry’s 15% growth, sales of 2WD tractors (40 100 PTO hp) exceeded industry’s 6% growth, sales of 2WD tractors (100-plus PTO hp) were slightly less than the industry’s 21% growth, and sales of 4WD tractors were less than the industry’s 30% growth.