Nordson -7.2% amid revenue slowdown

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) is off 7.2% after hours following a fiscal Q3 report where revenues were just short of expectations and guidance looked to be on the lighter side for the current quarter.

Gains in adhesive dispensing were offset by a letdown in advanced technology systems, where the company saw an 11% decrease in organic volume.

EPS was in line; EBITDA of $163.4M was down 8.9% Y/Y.

Backlog was about $428M, up 16% (up 15% organically and 1% due to acquisitions).

Sales by segment: Adhesive dispensing systems, $244.7M (up 4.9%); Advanced technology systems, $266.6M (down 8.2%); Industrial coating systems, $69.9M (up 6.5%).

Sales by geography: United States, $191.5M (up 4.7%); Americas, $38.9M (down 6.5%); Europe, $150.7M (up 12.6%); Japan, $28.4M (down 31.6%); Asia Pacific, $171.7M (down 9.4%).

For Q4 it expects sales of flat to down 4%; that's based on organic volume between +1% and -3%, 1% growth from first-year effect of acquisitions, and -2% due to currency translation. At the midpoint, that makes for operating margin of 22%.

It's forecasting GAAP EPS of $1.38-$1.54, and EBITDA of $149M.

Conference call to come tomorrow at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Press release