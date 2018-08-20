Xcel Energy plans to replace Colorado steel mill's coal-fired power with solar

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) signs a deal with its largest retail customer in Colorado to replace power the customer gets directly from the utility's nearby Comanche coal-fired plant with a 240 MW solar facility to be built at the customer's site.

XEL plans to shut the 1,426 MW Comanche plant as part of its Colorado Energy Plan to replace coal-fired resources and meet future energy needs largely with wind and solar energy, but the plant has a direct transmission link to Evraz Corp.'s steel mill in Pueblo, and the company says it will move its operations out of state unless the solar deal is signed.

The Evraz agreement also is contingent upon the Colorado Public Utilities Commission's approval of the overall energy plan, which an administrative law judge has recommended the PUC approve by Sept. 4.