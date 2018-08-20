Gray sets divestitures in eight more markets for Raycom deal

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) has entered deals to sell stations in eight markets, in order to seal its $3.6B acquisition of Raycom Media.

Along with last week's agreement to sell CBS affliate WSWG in Albany, Ga., the nine divestitures come at a combined purchase price of $235.5M, ahead of Gray's own projections for the deals.

Lockwood Broadcasting has agreed to purchase Fox affiliates WTNZ in Knoxville, WFXG in Augusta, WPGX in Panama City, and WDFX in Dothan. Tegna (NYSE:TGNA) has agreed to buy CBS affiliate WTOL in Toledo and NBC affiliate KWES in Odessa-Midland, for $105M.

And E.W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) is buying ABC affiliates KXXV/KRHD in Waco and WTXL in Tallahassee for $55M.

The divestitures will close concurrently with Gray's deal for Raycom.