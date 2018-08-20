NuStar says PDVSA to resume use of St. Eustatius oil terminal after deal

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) says it reached agreement with Venezuela’s PDVSA over payment of outstanding storage fees at the Statia terminal on St. Eustatius island in the Caribbean Sea.

NS says the deal allows PDVSA to resume use of the terminal, which had been suspended several times since 2017 over missed payments, and reduces the storage available to PDVSA at the facility while securing fees for about a year’s worth of storage.

PDVSA earlier today also announced a deal with ConocoPhillips for the payment of ~$2B awarded by an arbitration tribunal convened under the rules of the International Chamber of Commerce.