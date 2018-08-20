Berry Petroleum piles up Buy ratings on positive risk/reward

Berry Petroleum (BRY +1.2% ) receives at least five new Buy or equivalent ratings as analysts at several firms, including its IPO underwriters, begin research coverage.

Goldman Sachs analyst John Nelson starts coverage at Buy with a $20 price target, citing BRY's underappreciated ability to generate differentiated free cash flow in 2019 and a relatively lower maintenance capex level due to a mature asset base.

UBS analyst Lloyd Byrne initiates coverage at Buy with a $17 price target, saying BRY carries a positively skewed risk/reward balance given its unique nature as a “conventional, smaller cap U.S. E&P providing investors with leverage to Brent oil."

Piper Jaffray rates the shares at Overweight with a Street-high $25 target, while BMO and Wells Fargo issues similar ratings.

Goldman Sachs, UBS, BMO and Wells also were among BRY's underwriters.

Source: Bloomberg First Word