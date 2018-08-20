Trump: 'Very dangerous' for Facebook, Twitter to ban accounts

It's "very dangerous" for social media companies like Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) to ban accounts, President Trump tells Reuters in an interview.

Trump's comments raise the (ever-present?) specter of regulation that has haunted social-media firms over the past year, amid controversies over data privacy and the services' handling of political news (and recent suspensions/bans handed out to conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and his InfoWars site).

“I won’t mention names but when they take certain people off of Twitter or Facebook and they’re making that decision, that is really a dangerous thing because that could be you tomorrow,” Trump says.

Over the weekend, Trump said some companies were "totally discriminating against Republican/Conservative voices."