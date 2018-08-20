'Crazy Rich Asians' $26.5M weekend gives Warner top two films

With summer blockbuster season winding down, Crazy Rich Asians (NYSE:T) took the romantic-comedy route to unseat giant-shark picture The Meg (T) from the top spot at the box office.

Crazy Rich Asians drew $26.5M over the weekend (and $34M over a five-day opening) to claim the top spot; meanwhile, The Meg showed decent legs in falling off just to $21.2M.

Those two films came in ahead of another newcomer, Mile 22 (with $13.7M) and Mission: Impossible - Fallout (VIA, VIAB), which settled in at fourth with $10.8M in its fourth week.

The Meg pushed its cumulative domestic total to $83.8M; added in with foreign grosses, its worldwide take so far is just short of $316M.

Meanwhile, Tom Cruise's latest Mission: Impossible film hit $181M domestic and the weekend was enough to push it to $501.9M in cumulative worldwide grosses.